Police Not Owed For Time Moving Weapons, 7th Circ. Says

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 8:04 PM EDT) -- Chicago SWAT officers are not owed pay for time spent transporting and securing weapons to and from their homes because such activities are not vital to police operations, the Seventh Circuit ruled Thursday. A three-judge panel at the Seventh Circuit upheld lower court rulings in favor of the City of Chicago, determining that although storing such equipment at home may contribute to better SWAT preparedness, it's not essential to the team's operations. The Chicago Police Department's mandate that SWAT equipment not remain in a vehicle but be stored in the officer's homes during off-duty time is "nothing more than a reasonable...

