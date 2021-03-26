Single Supplies Of Insurance Services Are Taxable, ECJ Says

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 3:56 PM EDT) -- Multiple services provided to insurance companies might not qualify for a European value-added tax exemption if they are categorized as a single supply, Europe's top court ruled in a potential setback for an insurance product developer. Including one exempt service in a group of services classified as a single supply of goods wouldn't make the whole supply exempt from tax, the European Court of Justice said Thursday. If a taxable service such as the licensing of an insurance product constitutes the main service in the single supply, that whole supply can be subject to tax, the court said, a finding that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS