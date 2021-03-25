Fla. Appeals Court Reverses Decision On Who Decides Venue

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 10:39 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court on Wednesday nixed an order that sent a dispute over the management of a real estate investment portfolio to arbitration, saying a general reference to a set of arbitral rules left ambiguity as to whether an arbitrator alone had authority to decide the dispute's proper venue. The Fourth District Court of Appeal reversed a lower court's order concluding that a reference to the American Arbitration Association rules in an arbitration agreement between an investor, Fallang Family LP, and several companies within the real estate investment firm PrivCap can be sufficient to show that the parties clearly wanted an arbitrator,...

