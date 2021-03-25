Greensill Capital's US Arm Files For Ch. 11 Protection

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 10:41 PM EDT) -- British financier Greensill Capital on Thursday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for its U.S. subsidiary in New York bankruptcy court, just weeks after the firm filed for insolvency protection in the United Kingdom. Greensill revealed in Thursday's voluntary petition that it holds up to $50 million in estimated assets and up to $100 million in estimated liabilities. U.S. District Judge Michael E. Wiles is assigned to the suit. Greensill's troubles began mounting earlier this month when Swiss bank Credit Suisse announced it was pulling $10 billion from four supply chain finance funds linked to Greensill because of uncertainty over their...

