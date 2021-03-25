Rep. Norton Recommends Civil Rights Atty For DC Fed. Court

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 11:09 PM EDT) -- Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., on Thursday recommended civil rights attorney Jia Cobb to fill an upcoming vacancy on the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. The spot opens up on April 3, when U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan assumes senior status. Cobb, a partner at Relman Colfax PLLC, is a Black attorney who focuses on housing discrimination and criminal justice misconduct. "She has the intelligence, temperament, and integrity for this position," Norton said in a statement announcing the recommendation. "She also brings much-needed racial and professional diversity to the federal bench." Her recommendation to President Joe Biden arrives...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS