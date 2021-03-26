Dominion Sues Fox News For $1.6B Over 2020 Election 'Lies'

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 10:48 AM EDT) -- Dominion Voting Systems on Friday hit Fox News with a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit, accusing the cable giant of spreading "outlandish" claims about the 2020 election "because the lies were good to Fox's business." Dominion Voting systems sued Fox News on Friday, claiming the cable giant spread "far-fetched fictions" about the 2020 election. (Photo by Jeenah Moon/The Washington Post via Getty Images) In the latest of several lawsuits filed over debunked theories that voting machines were used to rig the 2020 election for President Joe Biden, Dominion claims in Delaware state court that Fox News Network LLC used its platform to...

