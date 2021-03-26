Top UK Court Will Weigh Anti-Suit Ban In $79M Software Case

Law360, London (March 26, 2021, 5:27 PM GMT) -- Britain's top court will consider whether a U.S. software company can enforce a $79 million judgment against a U.K. rival's assets in England as part of a long-running battle over copyright infringement. The U.K. Supreme Court announced on Friday that it has granted SAS Institute Inc. permission to challenge findings preventing it from using the U.S. courts to enforce a judgment against World Programming Ltd.'s assets in Britain. The dispute is part of SAS's decadelong legal battle in the U.S. and U.K. for damages against World Programming Ltd. for copyright infringement and breach of contract. The U.K. Supreme Court said in...

