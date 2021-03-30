Australian Mining Co. Opens $8.8B Arbitration Against Congo

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 8:19 PM EDT) -- Australian mining company Sundance Resources Ltd. has opened an $8.8 billion arbitration against the Republic of Congo for revoking a mining permit at its flagship iron ore project in the Sangha region and giving it to a new company instead. Sundance opened the arbitration with the International Chamber of Commerce and is one of multiple mining companies fighting Congo for revoking mining permits over allegedly not meeting expectations. Sundance filed its request for arbitration on Thursday after an unsuccessful period of negotiations for its Mbalam-Nabeba project near the Cameroon border, since Congo did not fully engage in the process, Rodolphe Ruffié...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS