UK Top Court Declines Bingo Co.'s $92.5M VAT Refund Fight

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 7:34 PM EDT) -- A British operator of bingo clubs lost its claim to recover a £67.1 million ($92.5 million) refund for value-added tax credits as the U.K. Supreme Court said Friday that it had declined to hear the operator's appeal. The Rank Group PLC, the club operator, did not present "an arguable point of law of general public importance," the Supreme Court said in a one-sentence announcement. Rank is a large U.K. gambling and entertainment company that operates Mecca Bingo, a subsidiary. Mecca runs more than 70 bingo parlors around the U.K. along with online bingo gambling sites. Rank paid the tax on the...

