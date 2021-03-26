UK Supreme Court Takes HMRC's Appeal Of Stock Option Row

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 2:01 PM EDT) -- Britain's Supreme Court indicated Friday it would hear an appeal from HM Revenue & Customs of a decision to let two U.K. financial firms deduct employee stock option-related debits in calculating profits subject to corporation tax. According to a newly issued list of permissions to appeal, the court granted the hearing on Feb. 26 and assigned the case to Justices Robert Reed, Mary Arden and Ben Stephens. Justice Reed serves as the president of the high court. The document provided no further details about the latest turn in the case, which involves stock options — presented to employees participating in a...

