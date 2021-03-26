5th Circ. Won't Shut The Door On Void Pollution Rule Just Yet

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 3:50 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit will preserve a challenge to a now-invalidated power plant wastewater rule until separate litigation targeting the rule's replacement plays out in the Fourth Circuit, shutting down environmental groups' bid to close the book on the dispute. In a two-sentence order Thursday, a Fifth Circuit panel said the consolidated appeal of several industry members and environmental groups will be held in abeyance until pending challenges to the rule's replacement are resolved. The decision was made over the objections of environmental groups the Waterkeeper Alliance, the Environmental Integrity Project, the Sierra Club and Clean Water Action, which attempted to convince...

