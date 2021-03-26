Real Estate Publication Defends False Ad Suit Against Zillow

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 5:59 PM EDT) -- A home listings publication told a Vermont federal court that it does not need to be a consumer to sue online real estate marketplace Zillow for duping users who wanted to sell their homes without an agent into paying a commission. Picket Fence Preview filed a response to Zillow's dismissal bid on Thursday, contending that the Vermont Consumer Protection Act and the Lanham Act both allow anyone who's been damaged to sue a business for violations — not just customers of the business, as Zillow argued. "The complaint lays out both the unfair and deceptive acts and practices which were unlawful...

