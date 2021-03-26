Don't Miss It: Morgan Lewis, Skadden Guide Week's Hot Deals

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 5:13 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in recent days helmed by firms such as Morgan Lewis, Skadden and Varnum. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you might have missed. Insurance Broker Acrisure Valued At $17.5B In 4-Firm Deal Insurance broker Acrisure said March 24 it's now valued at $17.5 billion following investments guided by four law firms that raised $3.4 billion from groups including BDT Capital Partners. Acrisure is represented by Varnum and Skadden, while BDT is guided by Latham and McDermott. BDT bought $3 billion of senior preferred stock in Grand...

