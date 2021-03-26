Considering The Future Of The Serious Fraud Office

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 5:05 PM EDT) -- The recent employment tribunal ruling in the case of Tom Martin, a senior investigator at the Serious Fraud Office, has refocused attention on the performance of the SFO, with questions being raised around both its capabilities and its integrity. The tribunal ruled last month that Martin had been unfairly dismissed in 2018 when he was leading the SFO's probe into Unaoil, the oil and gas consultancy. It is another setback among several that have dogged the SFO in recent years: a dearth of new cases, the dropping of several large-scale investigations, the Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. litigation and allegations about its prosecutorial...

