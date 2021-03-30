2 Lessons From Missouri All-Sums Insurance Ruling

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 6:06 PM EDT) -- In pollution property damage claims, it is not unusual for the pollution to result from both covered and uncovered sources. Policyholders have argued that even where the pollution results, in part, from an uncovered source, the carrier is obligated to pay for the entire remediation under an all-sums allocation. In the recently concluded litigation Northrop Grumman Guidance and Electronics Company Inc. v. Employers Insurance Co. of Wausau, the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, addressed in its decision last year the issue of whether, under an all-sums allocation, an insurer may segregate an assured's damage to comingled groundwater pollution by covered...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS