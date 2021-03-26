VW To Seek Damages From Ex-Execs Over Emissions Scandal

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 5:01 PM EDT) -- The supervisory board for Volkswagen AG announced Friday that it will assert a claim for damages against two former board members for their roles in the diesel emissions scandal that has resulted in litigation and indictments across the auto industry. According to a press release, the auto group, which includes Audi and Porsche among its brands, concluded an investigation conducted by German law firm Gleiss Lutz that began in October 2015 into the cause of the scandal, and found that the two former board members breached their duty of care under stock corporation law. That scandal, which centered around devices installed...

