White House Taps EEOC's Samuels For New 5-Year Term

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 12:56 PM EDT) -- The White House announced Friday that it plans to nominate U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Vice Chair Jocelyn Samuels for a fresh five-year term. Samuels, a Democrat who currently serves as the agency's second-in-command under Chair Charlotte Burrows, took up her post in October for a term that will expire July 1. The former top-ranking civil rights official served in the Justice and Health and Human Services departments under the Obama administration and is known for her focus on LGBTQ rights issues. Samuels also previously logged a decade as a senior policy attorney with the EEOC. Before rejoining the agency in the fall,...

