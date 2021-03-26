Ohio Tax Talk: Ensuring A Nonprofit's Property Tax Exemption

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 1:40 PM EDT) -- Like the federal government and other states, Ohio grants nonprofit organizations the benefit of certain tax exemptions. These include exemptions from the commercial activity tax,[1] sales and use tax,[2] and in some cases, property tax.[3] However, just as with the federal tax exemption, there are certain requirements for satisfying Ohio's rules for property tax exemption. Under federal law, a nonprofit organization does not automatically qualify as a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization by virtue of organizing as a nonprofit corporation under state law. An organization would need to file an application for tax-exempt status, Form 1023, and maintain a certain level of activities...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS