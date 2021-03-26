Judge Refuses To Halt Exxon Mobil Deceptive Marketing Case

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 6:18 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge declined Friday to temporarily pause a lawsuit accusing Exxon Mobil of overstating its clean energy investments while the oil giant appeals a recent order that it must fight the consumer fraud claim in local court. U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly wrote in a minute order that "the court perceives no public interest in granting" Exxon's March 22 emergency motion for a stay — lodged the same day he ruled the case belongs in federal court — because it's unlikely the company will be granted permission to appeal, "let alone prevail on the merits." The judge also...

