Ill. Gov.'s Campaign Staffers Sanctioned For Discovery Delays

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 7:34 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge sanctioned a group of Gov. J.B. Pritzker campaign committee staffers Friday for disregarding court orders and causing a series of discovery-extending delays in their lawsuit, which claims the committee unlawfully marginalizes and micromanages Black and Latino staffers. U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall said sanctions are proper in the staffers' suit in light of a "clear pattern of avoidance" from their counsel that improperly extended the evidence-gathering process and prevented the parties from meeting a December 2019 deadline to complete fact discovery. The staffers and their counsel must pay the attorney fees related to the campaign's attempts to complete...

