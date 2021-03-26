Insurer Argues Energy Biz Isn't Covered In Shareholder Suit

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 8:50 PM EDT) -- Scottsdale Insurance Co. and an energy solutions company faced off in dueling motions on Thursday, as the insurance company told a California federal judge it shouldn't have to pay for a shareholder suit because the events leading up to it happened before the initial policy was in place in 2011. Scottsdale, in its motion for summary judgment, also said several exclusions barred coverage for the lawsuit brought by a former executive of Stem Inc. against the company's board of directors. "The undisputed evidence is that Scottsdale's claims handling was reasonable," the insurer said. "Upon Stem's tender of the underlying action under...

