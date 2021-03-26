Square Gets PTAB To Ax Patents Of Rival That Called It 'Bully'

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 10:15 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Thursday invalidated two mobile payment patents asserted against Square Inc. by AnywhereCommerce, which claimed that Square responded to its infringement allegation by making bullying legal threats and falsely calling it a "patent troll." The PTAB ruled that Square had shown that AnywhereCommerce's patents are invalid as obvious based on earlier patents and patent applications related to the electronic transmission of financial transactions. The board is also reviewing six other patents that AnywhereCommerce accuses Square of infringing, and those decisions are due over the next six weeks. AnywhereCommerce sued Square in 2019 in the Northern District...

