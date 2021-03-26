Pa. Broker Gets 17.5 Years For Alternative Investments Fraud

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 9:11 PM EDT) -- A convicted Pennsylvania broker was sentenced on Friday to over 17 years in federal prison for running a yearslong fraud scheme that tricked dozens of vulnerable retirees into putting their life savings into risky alternative investments. A Pennsylvania federal jury found Anthony Diaz, 53, guilty on all 11 counts of wire and mail fraud in January 2020, following a 12-day trial during which he allegedly perjured himself. At Friday's sentencing, U.S. District Judge Malachy E. Mannion described Diaz as a "sophisticated criminal" who "lied through his teeth" during his trial testimony and had made "no showing of remorse," according to a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS