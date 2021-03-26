Cohen Says His Prison Classes Merit Early Release

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 7:04 PM EDT) -- Michael Cohen, former President Donald Trump's onetime personal lawyer and fixer, said Friday the government is wrongly refusing to grant him early release credits for hundreds of days' worth of prison coursework including anti-recidivism classes and repairing fire hydrants. Cohen, who is serving time at home in light of COVID-19 risk, told a New York federal court in Manhattan that the Bureau of Prisons is dragging its feet on implementing a recent law that allows certain inmates to get out early if they participate in recidivism reduction programs. He also said officials unreasonably determined he has "no needs at all" that...

