Polsinelli Adds Ex-DLA Piper Private Equity Atty In Atlanta

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 4:40 PM EDT) -- Polsinelli PC has added a former DLA Piper associate with a private equity focus as a shareholder in Atlanta, strengthening its growing corporate and transactional practice. Polsinelli announced the hiring of Aubrey Gibson Jr., who advises clients on corporate and private equity matters, on Friday. Gibson's practice covers areas including mergers, acquisitions and divestitures; venture capital investments and financings; public and private offerings of equity and debt securities; and strategic partnerships and joint ventures. The firm said Gibson represents public and private companies and private equity firms in transactions and corporate issues that are both domestic and international. Gibson told Law360...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS