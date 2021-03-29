Investor Challenges $2.5B Cooper-Goodyear Merger In Del.

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 4:19 PM EDT) -- A Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. stockholder sued Friday to block or force additional disclosures for the proposed $2.5 billion merger of Cooper and Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. Inc., alleging missing material details about the deal in a federal lawsuit in Delaware. The suit, filed in the U.S. District Court for Delaware by Cooper investor Gilbert Griffin, names Cooper Chairman John J. Holland, Cooper CEO Bradley E. Hughes and eight company directors, as well as both Cooper and Goodyear. As proposed, the merger would pay Cooper's stockholders 0.907 shares of Goodyear common stock and $41.75 in cash for each share...

