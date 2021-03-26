NM Worker Can't Get Union Dues Back At 10th Circ.

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 8:38 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit on Friday rejected a New Mexico worker's suit looking to recoup union dues he paid before and after the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark Janus decision in 2018, finding the change in law didn't upend earlier agreements he had signed with the union. In its ruling, the three-judge panel affirmed a lower court decision tossing Brett Hendrickson's suit against the American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees Council 18 and New Mexico's attorney general and governor, challenging the union's ability to limit the time period for opting out of membership and to act as an exclusive bargaining representative....

