Startup Founder Gets 8 Years For $18 Million Investment Scam

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 11:17 PM EDT) -- The co-founder and CEO of Trustify, a startup that billed itself as the Uber of private investigator services, was sentenced to eight years in prison on Friday over his role in bilking investors out of more than $18 million, the U.S. Department of Justice said. Prosecutors said Daniel Boice, 41, used his Virginia-based company to raise money from investors while lying to them about the company's other investors, inflating revenue and spending at least $8 million on vacations, a private jet, jewelry and a down payment on a house. Boice was also ordered to pay $18,131,742 in restitution, along with $3.7 million in...

