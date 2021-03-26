Dems Take Aim At SEC Shareholder Proposal Rules Changes

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 10:46 PM EDT) -- Senate Democrats introduced a measure Thursday to invalidate changes the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission made to its shareholder proposal rules in the waning months of the Trump administration. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, sponsored the joint resolution providing for congressional disapproval of an SEC action from September that seeks to impose stiffer requirements for shareholders seeking to submit ballot proposals. The text of the congressional resolution was not immediately available on Friday. The September split decision from the SEC drew rebukes from critics who argue the changes favor corporate executives at the expense of investors. By a 3-2 vote, the SEC...

