Humana Inks $17M Deal With Home Aides In OT Class Action

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 8:32 PM EDT) -- Humana Inc. agreed to pay a putative class of home health care workers $17 million to resolve claims that the company failed to properly pay overtime wages, the parties said Friday in a filing in Connecticut federal court. In a joint motion, Humana, two related entities and the home health care workers asked the court for preliminary settlement approval to avoid a lengthy and costly trial and potential appeals, citing "the parties' diametrically opposed view of the law." "All of these complex trial and appellate issues mean that, absent a settlement, this case is likely to go on for years before...

