Why SPACs Should Consider Captive Insurance

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 5:44 PM EDT) -- With special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, increasingly being used in initial public offerings and the commercial insurance market continuing to harden, captive insurance could be a solution for offering directors and officers protection against increased shareholder scrutiny and resulting derivative lawsuits. The use of SPACs, also known as blank check companies, is showing no sign of slowing down. SPACs now make up nearly 70% of initial public offering activity and continue to attract deep-pocketed sponsors, including high-profile athletes and public figures, drawn to market opportunities with potential for big investment returns and liquidity. SPACs target businesses across multiple sectors and...

