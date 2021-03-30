Preventing Employee Brain Injury And Subsequent Litigation

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 5:48 PM EDT) -- Employers already doing their best to keep people employed and ensuring their businesses stay afloat may have additional liabilities that they need to keep their eyes on. This is due to the rising number of catastrophic claims and traumatic brain injuries. Therefore, it is important for employers to implement risk management protocols, as well as provide training to identify certain injuries that could later be categorized as a catastrophic. Brain injuries are also known as the invisible injury or silent epidemic and they are becoming more prevalent. But many business owners and employers may not be aware that the failure to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS