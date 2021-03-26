US Drops Trade Probes Of Brazilian Digital Tax, 3 Others

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 6:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. is dropping its investigations into the digital services taxes that were under consideration in Brazil, the Czech Republic, the European Union and Indonesia because the tax regimes haven't been adopted or implemented, the U.S. trade representative announced Friday. Investigations of six other jurisdictions — Austria, India, Italy, Spain, Turkey and the United Kingdom — are proceeding while broader international tax negotiations continue, according to the statement from the office of U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai. In January, the USTR found that the six countries' digital tax regimes discriminated against U.S. digital companies, were inconsistent with principles of international taxation and burdened U.S....

