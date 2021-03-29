SEC Should Get Behind Shareholder Voting Transparency

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 1:14 PM EDT) -- At the direction of acting Chair Allison Herren Lee, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has signaled taking sides in today's hot-button public debates. Speaking to the Center for American Progress on March 15, Lee invited broad new corporate disclosure on topics spanning from political spending and carbon emissions to board gender and racial diversity.[1] From those concerned that the historically bipartisan agency charged with protecting investors might wade into the culture wars, expect a backlash. But as Gary Gensler awaits imminent confirmation as SEC chairman, he would be wise to focus on a more important and politically neutral policy priority...

