IMF Beats Suit Filed By Own Legal Team Thanks To Immunity

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 10:23 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has granted the International Monetary Fund's request to dismiss a suit filed by its longtime legal counsel challenging the validity of an arbitral award for legal fees, finding that the IMF is immune from the suit. In a six-page order on Friday, U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly agreed that the IMF has broad immunity from Leonard A. Sacks & Associates PC's suit and has not waived that immunity, rendering the court without jurisdiction over the proceeding. The Rockville, Maryland-based law firm argued that the IMF had waived immunity by "incorporating" the American Arbitration Association rules into...

