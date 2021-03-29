Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

IMF Beats Suit Filed By Own Legal Team Thanks To Immunity

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 10:23 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has granted the International Monetary Fund's request to dismiss a suit filed by its longtime legal counsel challenging the validity of an arbitral award for legal fees, finding that the IMF is immune from the suit.

In a six-page order on Friday, U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly agreed that the IMF has broad immunity from Leonard A. Sacks & Associates PC's suit and has not waived that immunity, rendering the court without jurisdiction over the proceeding.

The Rockville, Maryland-based law firm argued that the IMF had waived immunity by "incorporating" the American Arbitration Association rules into...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!