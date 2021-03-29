Tribes Challenge Trump's Interpretation Of Clean Water Act

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Two New Mexico Native American tribes say the Trump administration broke the law when it narrowly interpreted portions of the Clean Water Act, and want the U.S. Environmental Protection agency to revert to the earlier interpretation of the law. In a suit filed Friday, the Pueblo of Laguna and Pueblo of Jemez told a New Mexico federal court that the Trump administration's decision to repeal and replace rulemaking on what constituted protected "navigable waters" under the CWA was inconsistent with that law's legislative intent to protect American water from pollutants. It also failed to honor the special relationships between tribes and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS