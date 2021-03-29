Dual Citizen Must Face FBAR Tax Obligation, Gov't Argues

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 6:46 PM EDT) -- A dual citizen's argument that he shouldn't be penalized for failing to timely report foreign assets because he had been unaware of his U.S. tax obligations can't excuse his not paying for several years, government attorneys told the Fifth Circuit. In their brief filed Friday, the lawyers for the Department of Justice's Tax Division said Texas resident Alexandru Bittner's failure to take affirmative steps to learn of his tax burden wasn't an exercise of "ordinary business care and prudence," which they said was required in the case. In addition, the government — disagreeing with a federal district court's decision last year...

