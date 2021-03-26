Biz Groups Challenge Labor Dept.'s Delay Of Contractor Rule

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 9:39 PM EDT) -- A pair of business lobbying groups sued the U.S. Department of Labor in Texas federal court Friday, alleging the agency acted illegally when it moved to delay the effective date of a Trump-era rule for determining whether businesses can classify workers as independent contractors. The Coalition for Workforce Innovation and the construction trade group Associated Builders and Contractors Inc. claim the DOL violated the Administrative Procedure Act by limiting the period during which the public could comment on its plans to delay the rule's effective date from March 8 to May 7. The delay went into effect March 2. The groups say the DOL only...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS