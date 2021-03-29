Cardtronics Gets Court OK To Take NCR Sale To Vote

Law360, London (March 29, 2021, 3:12 PM BST) -- A London judge on Monday gave the go-ahead for ATM operator Cardtronics PLC to take software provider NCR Corp.'s proposed $2.5 billion acquisition of the company to shareholders for approval. Judge Alastair Norris said he will sign off on an order allowing Cardtronics to convene a meeting of shareholders in May or June. A further hearing will need to be scheduled following the vote to formally sanction the transaction. Under the deal announced in January, NCR will acquire the entire share capital of Cardtronics for $2.5 billion, or $39 per share, including debt. The arrangement usurped a previous agreement that Cardtronics...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS