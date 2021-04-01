TalkTalk Denies Liability To Customers Over Data Breaches

Law360, London (April 1, 2021, 6:14 PM BST) -- TalkTalk has denied having liability to hundreds of customers suing the British telecoms company over major data breaches in 2014 and 2015, saying the incidents were caused by rogue workers and that it could not have prevented them. Counsel for the TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC denied owing compensation to 376 customers whose private information was compromised as the result of data breaches, according to a March 15 defense filed at the High Court. A lawyer for TalkTalk said that "rogue" employees of a business partner, Wipro Ltd., hacked thousands of customers' accounts for information in the 2014 breach and that no additional...

