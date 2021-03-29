Visa, Sainsbury's Tussle Over Docs In £126M Swipe Fee Suit

Law360, London (March 29, 2021, 8:09 PM BST) -- Sainsbury's PLC must disclose further information to Visa in its £126 million ($173.9 million) lawsuit over the credit card company's unlawfully high merchant fees, a specialist London competition court said Monday in a ruling that fell short of the extent of disclosure demanded by Visa. In a mixed decision, the Competition Appeals Tribunal ordered the big supermarket chain to disclose internal discussions analyzing benefits associated with innovations in credit card technology but trimmed a clutch of Visa's requests for additional information stemming from the long-running suit. At a case management hearing, lawyers for Visa argued Sainsbury's should provide further information covering...

