UK Pension Watchdog Clarifies Approach On Settlements

Law360, London (March 29, 2021, 2:56 PM BST) -- The Pensions Regulator said it will weigh the legal costs of taking enforcement action toward companies against any offers it receives to settle investigations early, as it published guidance for the industry ahead of receiving new powers. The watchdog published the policy statement on how it approaches settlement offers from the companies it is investigating, in a move that has been welcomed by trade bodies. The statement, published Thursday, comes as the regulator is set to take on a more active role in tackling companies for actions that endanger staff retirement saving funds. "A target of our enforcement action may wish...

