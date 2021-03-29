Kirkland, Willkie Farr Steer $200M Sale Of Allstate Entity

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 2:30 PM EDT) -- Connecticut-based reinsurance provider Wilton Re plans to acquire Allstate Life Insurance Co. of New York for $220 million after a capital infusion from its parent, in a deal steered by Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP that marks Allstate's official exit from selling annuities and life insurance. Allstate Corp. will put $660 million in capital into its New York subsidiary before selling the unit to Wilton Re, according to a statement from the Illinois-based insurance company. The transactions are expected to close in the second half of the year, assuming regulatory approvals. Monday's announcement follows Allstate's January...

