7 Firms Pilot $2.36B Deal For Commercial Jet Leasing Co.

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 5:53 PM EDT) -- An affiliate of The Carlyle Group will buy commercial jet leasing company Fly Leasing Ltd. for an enterprise value of about $2.36 billion, the companies said Monday, in a deal put together with help from seven law firms. The deal sees an affiliate of the private equity firm's Carlyle Aviation Partners unit paying $17.05 in cash for each share of Dublin-headquartered Fly Leasing, according to a statement. That's equivalent to a premium of about 29% over Fly Leasing's closing price on Friday. The deal's equity valuation is about $520 million and features an enterprise value of roughly $2.36 billion in total....

