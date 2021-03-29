4 Firms Steer Broadridge's $2.5B Deal To Acquire Itiviti

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Financial technology company Broadridge said Monday it will acquire trading technology company Itiviti from Nordic Capital in a €2.14 billion ($2.5 billion) deal guided by four law firms. New York-headquartered Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. said the deal will bolster its capital markets business and boost its position in the fintech space. Broadridge offers investing technology and communications and analytics services to customers such as banks, broker-dealers and asset managers, according to its website. Broadridge is represented by Squire Patton Boggs, Roschier Advokatbyrå and Covington & Burling on acquisition matters; Nordic Capital is represented by Dechert LLP. Itiviti Holding AB provides trading and...

