DC Court Tosses Suit Challenging Transition Tax Rules

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 7:05 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal court has ruled that an expatriate attorney did not have standing to challenge the implementation of transition tax reforms on overseas profits contained in the 2017 tax overhaul. The transition tax regulations "impose many unreasonably complicated burdens" on small businesses, said the suit by attorney Monte Silver, who operates a law firm in Israel. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images) The attorney, Monte Silver, could not show with facts that his burden to comply with the new regulations would change if the government granted the relief he requested, a regulatory flexibility analysis, the U.S. District Court for the District of...

