Milbank Snags Schulte Roth M&A Co-Chair Amid Deals Boom

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 1:46 PM EDT) -- Lateral movement among transactional partners continues at pace this spring with Milbank LLP's addition of two top corporate and capital markets partners in New York from Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP, including the firm's mergers and acquisitions and securities co-chair, a move announced Monday. Milbank has brought on Schulte Roth M&A and securities Co-Chair Richard Presutti and capital markets partner Antonio Diaz-Albertini in New York, the firm said in its announcement. The move brings Milbank's corporate lateral partner additions so far this year to 10 and comes amid a spate of lateral movement in the transactional arena this spring as deals...

