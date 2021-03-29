Auto Parts Co. Settles EEOC Sex Harassment Suit

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 7:12 PM EDT) -- O'Reilly Automotive Stores Inc. agreed to shell out $165,000 to settle a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission suit in Florida federal court that accused the auto parts retailer of sitting idly by while a manager subjected a proposed class of employees to sexual harassment. U.S. District Court Judge Gregory A. Presnell signed off on a consent decree Monday calling on O'Reilly to make the payment to three current and former O'Reilly employees from the retailer's Orlando location. The deal covers the EEOC's claims that the company violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act when it tacitly allowed manager Tracy Leonard...

