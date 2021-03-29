Should ITC Adopt Trade Secret Claims Statute Of Limitations?

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 3:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission plays an important role in the enforcement of intellectual property rights in the U.S., given its speed and powerful remedy — exclusion orders barring the importation of certain products into the U.S.[1] Though the vast majority of so-called Section 337 investigations include claims of patent infringement, assertions of trade secret misappropriation at the ITC have been on the rise in recent years. These cases have been brought in a wide variety of industries — electric vehicles, beauty and wellness, consumer electronics — and have resulted in exclusion orders lasting up to 25 years. Thus, the commission...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS