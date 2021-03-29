Wells Fargo Says Arb. Pacts Bar Cert. For Some In Wage Suit

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 5:03 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge should allow Wells Fargo to appeal part of a conditional certification order in a proposed collective and class action alleging off-the-clock overtime because thousands of workers set to receive notice had arbitration agreements, the financial services giant has argued in a filing. In a motion Friday, Wells Fargo sought permission to ask the judge to certify interlocutory appeal, saying the court's March 15 conditional certification order approving notice was wrong because home mortgage consultants with arbitration pacts "are barred as a matter of law from joining this lawsuit." "Immediate interlocutory review is necessary because once notice is...

